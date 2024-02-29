Caxton Associates LP Sells 50,979 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Verde Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 38.5% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 41,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

