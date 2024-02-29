Caxton Associates LP Sells 16,107 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 298,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,488. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

