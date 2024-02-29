Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $18,140,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,676. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $184.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

