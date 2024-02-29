Caxton Associates LP Purchases 3,538 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.19. 63,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,524. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.