Caxton Associates LP Purchases 197,915 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 129.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 1,076.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 110,047 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 77.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 173,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 462,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,516. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

