Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.24. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.