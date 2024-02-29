Caxton Associates LP Invests $995,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,015.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 169,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. 206,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,804. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

