Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.15 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.