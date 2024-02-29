Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,625 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 245,911 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 875,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 360,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,543 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

ADTRAN Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

ADTRAN Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.