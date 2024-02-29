Caxton Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.