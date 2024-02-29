Caxton Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $276.23. The stock had a trading volume of 539,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day moving average of $278.24. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.