Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 68,035 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 95,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.