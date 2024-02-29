Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.