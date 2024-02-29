Caxton Associates LP Buys 45,589 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 442.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

