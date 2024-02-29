Caxton Associates LP Buys 3,500 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $10,985,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Hess by 20.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 559,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,841. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

