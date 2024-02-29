Caxton Associates LP Buys 167,316 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 244.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Prospect Capital worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

