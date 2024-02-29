Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BTT stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

