Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.