Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.85. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

