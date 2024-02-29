Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 985 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 113.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

VONV opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

