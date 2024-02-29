Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,436 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

