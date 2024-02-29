Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $85.50. Carter’s shares last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 206,110 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

