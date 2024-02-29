Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $85.50. Carter’s shares last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 206,110 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carter’s by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $994,000.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

