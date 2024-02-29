Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Cargotec stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.
About Cargotec
