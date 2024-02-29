Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

