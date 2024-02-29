Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPX. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

