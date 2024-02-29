Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.