Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.