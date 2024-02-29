Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes $397,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

