Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 6,696 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

