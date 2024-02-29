Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

