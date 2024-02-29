Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 4,723 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

