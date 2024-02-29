Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 1,724 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,411,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,845,000 after acquiring an additional 487,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.48 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

