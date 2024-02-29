Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $244,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CNQ stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

