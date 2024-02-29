Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $407,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 100.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,664,599 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

