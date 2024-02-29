Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $213.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

