Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $170.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $171.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

