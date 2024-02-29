Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.20). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.51) per share.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.