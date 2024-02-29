Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

