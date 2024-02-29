Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.27.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$47.97 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

