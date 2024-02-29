Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 90675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNE
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Canacol Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.68%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canacol Energy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Wendy’s Walks Cack Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.