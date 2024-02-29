Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 90675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.68%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

