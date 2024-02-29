Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

