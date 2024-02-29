Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
