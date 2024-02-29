Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 113 ($1.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £177.90 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45), for a total value of £136,800 ($173,515.98). 26.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

