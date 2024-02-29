Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $3.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Beauty Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 469,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,594. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

