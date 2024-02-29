Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Natera stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.34. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $76.93.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,609 shares of company stock worth $51,225,748 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Natera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

