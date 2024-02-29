Campbell Soup Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

