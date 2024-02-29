Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

