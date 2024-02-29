Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

CPE opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

