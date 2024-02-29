Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

