California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $68,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

Workday stock opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.61. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,364 shares of company stock valued at $107,403,394. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

