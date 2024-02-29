California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 81,807 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

GM opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

